Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.02 compared to its previous closing price of 3.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for KRBP is 0.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KRBP on June 15, 2023 was 349.55K shares.

KRBP’s Market Performance

KRBP’s stock has seen a 23.13% increase for the week, with a -15.82% drop in the past month and a -18.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.04% for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.95% for KRBP’s stock, with a -46.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRBP Trading at -9.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.46%, as shares sank -10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRBP rose by +23.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. saw -36.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRBP

Equity return is now at value -238.10, with -158.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.