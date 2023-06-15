JOYY Inc. (YY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 29.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is above average at 10.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for YY is 51.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YY on June 15, 2023 was 558.39K shares.

YY’s Market Performance

The stock of JOYY Inc. (YY) has seen a 3.11% increase in the past week, with a -0.07% drop in the past month, and a 10.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for YY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.19% for YY’s stock, with a -1.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YY Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YY rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.40. In addition, JOYY Inc. saw -5.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.05 for the present operating margin

+31.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOYY Inc. stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on JOYY Inc. (YY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.91. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JOYY Inc. (YY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.