Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.14 compared to its previous closing price of 1.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JSPR is 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JSPR is $6.21, which is $4.63 above the current price. The public float for JSPR is 99.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JSPR on June 15, 2023 was 626.92K shares.

JSPR’s Market Performance

JSPR stock saw an increase of -1.25% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.28% and a quarterly increase of -16.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.29% for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for JSPR’s stock, with a 17.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on February 28th of the previous year 2022.

JSPR Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6395. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. saw 227.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from Mahal Jeetinder Singh, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Jun 13. After this action, Mahal Jeetinder Singh now owns 287,223 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,915 using the latest closing price.

French Anna Louise, the Director of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that French Anna Louise is holding 23,750 shares at $10,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

Equity return is now at value -74.40, with -62.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.