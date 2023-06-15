Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Stock Faces 4.23% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has seen a 5.00% increase in the past week, with a 2.51% gain in the past month, and a 21.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.50% for IE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.63% for IE’s stock, with a 21.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Right Now?

The public float for IE is 65.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of IE was 501.45K shares.

IE) stock’s latest price update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.23 in comparison to its previous close of 13.58, however, the company has experienced a 5.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IE stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for IE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IE in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $14 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

IE Trading at 16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IE rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.98. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. saw 17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IE starting from Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $13.74 back on Jun 07. After this action, Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart now owns 329,761 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., valued at $68,680 using the latest closing price.

Barone Catherine Anne, the Senior Vice President, Finance of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $13.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Barone Catherine Anne is holding 0 shares at $338,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IE

Equity return is now at value -75.00, with -60.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.