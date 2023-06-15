Iteris Inc. (ITI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ITI is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ITI is $5.67, which is $1.12 above the current price. The public float for ITI is 42.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITI on June 15, 2023 was 92.57K shares.

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.17 in comparison to its previous close of 4.69, however, the company has experienced a -13.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ITI’s Market Performance

Iteris Inc. (ITI) has experienced a -13.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.39% drop in the past month, and a -6.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.91% for ITI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.69% for ITI’s stock, with a 13.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ITI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2022.

ITI Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares sank -7.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITI fell by -13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.55. In addition, Iteris Inc. saw 36.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.49 for the present operating margin

+33.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iteris Inc. stands at -5.17. The total capital return value is set at -6.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.81. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Iteris Inc. (ITI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.71. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iteris Inc. (ITI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.