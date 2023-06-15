Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock Experiences 4.69% Monthly Change

The stock of Intuit Inc. (INTU) has gone up by 5.65% for the week, with a 4.69% rise in the past month and a 9.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.17% for INTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.31% for INTU’s stock, with a 7.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Right Now?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INTU is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INTU is $488.13, which is $42.5 above the current price. The public float for INTU is 272.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INTU on June 15, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

INTU) stock’s latest price update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 447.55. However, the company has seen a 5.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/23 that TurboTax Paying $141 Million to Taxpayers Who Could Have Filed for Free

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $530 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

INTU Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $433.16. In addition, Intuit Inc. saw 14.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Clatterbuck Michelle M, who sale 706 shares at the price of $418.40 back on May 25. After this action, Clatterbuck Michelle M now owns 1,350 shares of Intuit Inc., valued at $295,390 using the latest closing price.

Chriss James Alexander, the EVP, SBSEG of Intuit Inc., sale 563 shares at $418.40 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Chriss James Alexander is holding 409 shares at $235,559 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.70 for the present operating margin

+77.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc. stands at +16.23. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.58. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Intuit Inc. (INTU), the company’s capital structure generated 45.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.44. Total debt to assets is 27.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuit Inc. (INTU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.