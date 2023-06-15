Intevac Inc. (IVAC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) has decreased by -14.19 when compared to last closing price of 4.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IVAC is also noteworthy at 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IVAC is $10.50, which is $6.81 above than the current price. The public float for IVAC is 24.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume of IVAC on June 15, 2023 was 125.82K shares.

IVAC’s Market Performance

IVAC’s stock has seen a -14.19% decrease for the week, with a -24.85% drop in the past month and a -47.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for Intevac Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.82% for IVAC’s stock, with a -37.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IVAC Trading at -35.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -24.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVAC fell by -14.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.66. In addition, Intevac Inc. saw -42.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVAC starting from Moniz James P, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.06 back on May 08. After this action, Moniz James P now owns 25,000 shares of Intevac Inc., valued at $25,300 using the latest closing price.

Hunton Nigel, the President and CEO of Intevac Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $5.04 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Hunton Nigel is holding 312,253 shares at $25,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.99 for the present operating margin

+42.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intevac Inc. stands at -46.85. The total capital return value is set at -12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.76. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Intevac Inc. (IVAC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.76. Total debt to assets is 2.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Intevac Inc. (IVAC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.