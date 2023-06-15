International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is 3.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INSW is 0.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is $61.67, which is $23.45 above the current market price. The public float for INSW is 34.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.34% of that float. On June 15, 2023, INSW’s average trading volume was 628.92K shares.

INSW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) has increased by 5.45 when compared to last closing price of 35.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that Rusty Old Oil Tankers Fetch Big Bucks

INSW’s Market Performance

INSW’s stock has risen by 7.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.09% and a quarterly drop of -6.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for International Seaways Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.16% for INSW’s stock, with a 2.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSW stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for INSW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSW in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $40 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

INSW Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSW rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.15. In addition, International Seaways Inc. saw 10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSW starting from Zabrocky Lois K, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $36.74 back on Jun 07. After this action, Zabrocky Lois K now owns 145,244 shares of International Seaways Inc., valued at $36,740 using the latest closing price.

Pribor Jeffrey, the SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T of International Seaways Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $36.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Pribor Jeffrey is holding 81,927 shares at $36,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.01 for the present operating margin

+54.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Seaways Inc. stands at +44.82. The total capital return value is set at 17.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 40.90, with 22.90 for asset returns.

Based on International Seaways Inc. (INSW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.94. Total debt to assets is 41.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.