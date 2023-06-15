Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) has plunged by -1.79 when compared to previous closing price of 12.26, but the company has seen a 0.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Right Now?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ICPT is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ICPT is $18.92, which is $6.88 above the current market price. The public float for ICPT is 40.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.89% of that float. The average trading volume for ICPT on June 15, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

ICPT’s Market Performance

ICPT’s stock has seen a 0.58% increase for the week, with a -24.23% drop in the past month and a -23.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.87% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.89% for ICPT’s stock, with a -22.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICPT Trading at -17.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -26.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.48. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+98.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -61.20. The total capital return value is set at -17.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.70. Equity return is now at value -812.50, with 39.10 for asset returns.

Based on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), the company’s capital structure generated 357.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 60.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.