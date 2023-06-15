Impinj Inc. (PI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PI is 2.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PI is $131.00, which is $27.24 above the current price. The public float for PI is 24.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PI on June 15, 2023 was 580.96K shares.

PI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) has decreased by -8.20 when compared to last closing price of 113.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PI’s Market Performance

Impinj Inc. (PI) has experienced a 0.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.51% rise in the past month, and a -17.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for PI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.12% for PI’s stock, with a -6.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

PI Trading at -5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.07. In addition, Impinj Inc. saw -4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from Baker Cary, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $110.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, Baker Cary now owns 46,234 shares of Impinj Inc., valued at $220,002 using the latest closing price.

PHELAN CATHAL G, the Chief Innovation Officer of Impinj Inc., sale 1,811 shares at $108.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that PHELAN CATHAL G is holding 19,673 shares at $197,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.60 for the present operating margin

+53.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc. stands at -9.43. The total capital return value is set at -6.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -220.50, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Impinj Inc. (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,888.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.97. Total debt to assets is 84.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,868.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Impinj Inc. (PI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.