Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, IMPP stock has gone down by -0.50%, with a monthly gain of 14.37% and a quarterly surge of 66.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.63% for Imperial Petroleum Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.53% for IMPP’s stock, with a -5.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Right Now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.16x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 12.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.44% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of IMPP was 845.09K shares.

IMPP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) has decreased by -9.13 when compared to last closing price of 4.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMPP Trading at 22.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP fell by -0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw 10.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.77.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.86. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.