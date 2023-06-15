ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) Stock Experiences 34.75% Monthly Change

The stock of ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) has seen a -11.20% decrease in the past week, with a 34.75% gain in the past month, and a 5.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.13% for IZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.59% for IZM’s stock, with a 15.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) Right Now?

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for IZM is 6.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IZM on June 15, 2023 was 201.32K shares.

IZM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) has dropped by -9.35 compared to previous close of 3.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IZM Trading at 16.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares surge +31.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZM fell by -11.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, ICZOOM Group Inc. saw 5.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IZM

Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.