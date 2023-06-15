Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has decreased by -0.95 when compared to last closing price of 78.97.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/02/23 that Hologic CEO Sees Covid-Era Boom Translating Into Long-Term Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Right Now?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOLX is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HOLX is 244.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOLX on June 15, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

HOLX’s Market Performance

HOLX’s stock has seen a -0.76% decrease for the week, with a -5.04% drop in the past month and a -0.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for Hologic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for HOLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $75 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

HOLX Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.35. In addition, Hologic Inc. saw 4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from Mitchell Essex D, who sale 2,390 shares at the price of $83.73 back on May 05. After this action, Mitchell Essex D now owns 7,212 shares of Hologic Inc., valued at $200,115 using the latest closing price.

COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, the Principal Accounting Officer of Hologic Inc., sale 9,128 shares at $85.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN is holding 14,298 shares at $778,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Equity return is now at value 14.90, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.