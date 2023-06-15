HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.39 compared to its previous closing price of 3.14. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 4.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is $6.00, The public float for HIVE is 83.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIVE on June 15, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

HIVE’s Market Performance

HIVE’s stock has seen a 0.16% increase for the week, with a 2.85% rise in the past month and a 6.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.56% for HIVE’s stock, with a -0.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIVE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HIVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HIVE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

HIVE Trading at -5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. saw 112.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.04 for the present operating margin

+45.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stands at +37.99. The total capital return value is set at 26.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.58. Equity return is now at value -124.70, with -102.50 for asset returns.

Based on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.02. Total debt to assets is 9.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.