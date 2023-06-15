HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Stock Observes -57.15% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, HEXO stock has gone down by -17.13%, with a monthly decline of -45.34% and a quarterly plunge of -47.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.28% for HEXO Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.51% for HEXO’s stock, with a -57.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HEXO is 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HEXO is $1.19, which is $0.49 above the current price. The public float for HEXO is 42.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HEXO on June 15, 2023 was 570.91K shares.

HEXO) stock’s latest price update

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.38 in relation to its previous close of 0.86. However, the company has experienced a -17.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HEXO Trading at -36.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.27%, as shares sank -43.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEXO fell by -17.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0639. In addition, HEXO Corp. saw -23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HEXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-152.05 for the present operating margin

-85.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for HEXO Corp. stands at -558.65. The total capital return value is set at -32.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -190.45. Equity return is now at value -97.90, with -44.10 for asset returns.

Based on HEXO Corp. (HEXO), the company’s capital structure generated 80.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.50. Total debt to assets is 36.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.