HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Stock Sees a-0.85 Decrease

The stock of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has gone down by -0.83% for the week, with a -5.49% drop in the past month and a 3.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.29% for HDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.46% for HDB stock, with a simple moving average of -2.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is above average at 25.51x. The 36-month beta value for HDB is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HDB is $72.35, which is $10.59 above than the current price. The public float for HDB is 1.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on June 15, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) has decreased by -0.85 when compared to last closing price of 64.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.83% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HDB Trading at -4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.18. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw -5.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +30.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +22.47. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

