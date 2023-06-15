Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GFAI is $14.00, which is $8.32 above than the current price. The public float for GFAI is 6.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.25% of that float. The average trading volume of GFAI on June 15, 2023 was 4.08M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GFAI) stock’s latest price update

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.61 in relation to its previous close of 5.59. However, the company has experienced a 4.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GFAI’s Market Performance

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has seen a 4.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.37% gain in the past month and a 18.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.45% for GFAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.24% for GFAI’s stock, with a -38.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFAI Trading at -47.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 11.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.20 for the present operating margin

+3.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardforce AI Co. Limited stands at -53.85. Equity return is now at value -145.80, with -36.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.