GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GSIT is 18.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.41% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of GSIT was 4.82M shares.

GSIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) has surged by 5.76 when compared to previous closing price of 7.47, but the company has seen a 12.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GSIT’s Market Performance

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has experienced a 12.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 47.94% rise in the past month, and a 409.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.22% for GSIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.86% for GSIT stock, with a simple moving average of 216.49% for the last 200 days.

GSIT Trading at 114.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, as shares surge +82.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +295.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT rose by +12.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.46. In addition, GSI Technology Inc. saw 356.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -21.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

