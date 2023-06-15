GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is $6.41, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for GDRX is 77.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDRX on June 15, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

The stock of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) has increased by 0.62 when compared to last closing price of 5.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that GoodRx Settles With FTC Over Claims It Shared Health Data

GDRX’s Market Performance

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has seen a 4.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.72% gain in the past month and a -13.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for GDRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.86% for GDRX’s stock, with a 7.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

GDRX Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX rose by +4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw 22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.