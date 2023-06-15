GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.65 in relation to previous closing price of 62.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/23 that GlobalFoundries Files Trade-Secrets Lawsuit Against IBM

Is It Worth Investing in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Right Now?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is $72.19, which is $9.81 above the current market price. The public float for GFS is 538.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFS on June 15, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

GFS’s Market Performance

GFS’s stock has seen a 5.54% increase for the week, with a 14.06% rise in the past month and a -3.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.21% for GFS’s stock, with a 3.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $72 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

GFS Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +15.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS rose by +5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.69. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw 15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.