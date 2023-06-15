Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) has plunged by -2.70 when compared to previous closing price of 36.31, but the company has seen a 0.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) Right Now?

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) is $38.29, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for GBCI is 110.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBCI on June 15, 2023 was 841.62K shares.

GBCI’s Market Performance

The stock of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has seen a 0.40% increase in the past week, with a 25.42% rise in the past month, and a -13.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for GBCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.59% for GBCI stock, with a simple moving average of -22.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBCI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GBCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBCI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $51 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

GBCI Trading at 6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +28.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBCI rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.77. In addition, Glacier Bancorp Inc. saw -28.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBCI starting from Chery Don J., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $27.16 back on May 11. After this action, Chery Don J. now owns 49,741 shares of Glacier Bancorp Inc., valued at $27,160 using the latest closing price.

Chesler Randall M, the PRESIDENT/CEO of Glacier Bancorp Inc., purchase 1,223 shares at $28.68 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Chesler Randall M is holding 4,685 shares at $35,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Glacier Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI), the company’s capital structure generated 105.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.36. Total debt to assets is 11.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.