Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) by analysts is $13.20, which is $7.39 above the current market price. The public float for GBIO is 56.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.01% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of GBIO was 440.38K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GBIO) stock’s latest price update

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.18 compared to its previous closing price of 5.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GBIO’s Market Performance

GBIO’s stock has risen by 3.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.33% and a quarterly rise of 36.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.85% for Generation Bio Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.59% for GBIO’s stock, with a 0.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBIO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GBIO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

GBIO Trading at 11.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares surge +8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, Generation Bio Co. saw 25.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Paone Antoinette, who sale 2,914 shares at the price of $4.61 back on Apr 25. After this action, Paone Antoinette now owns 0 shares of Generation Bio Co., valued at $13,434 using the latest closing price.

Paone Antoinette, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Generation Bio Co., sale 2,695 shares at $5.56 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Paone Antoinette is holding 0 shares at $14,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.53. Equity return is now at value -44.80, with -32.80 for asset returns.

Based on Generation Bio Co. (GBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 21.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.