Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLPI is 1.02.

The public float for GLPI is 246.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLPI on June 15, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

GLPI) stock’s latest price update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.15 in relation to its previous close of 49.56. However, the company has experienced a -0.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GLPI’s Market Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has experienced a -0.30% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.94% rise in the past month, and a -0.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.82% for GLPI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $63 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

GLPI Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +3.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI fell by -0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.85. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. saw -3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Urdang E Scott, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $53.82 back on Mar 01. After this action, Urdang E Scott now owns 150,132 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., valued at $53,820 using the latest closing price.

Moore Brandon John, the COO, Gen Counsel & Sec of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Moore Brandon John is holding 215,981 shares at $162,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.