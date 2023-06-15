Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB)’s stock price has decreased by -10.64 compared to its previous closing price of 11.00. However, the company has seen a -7.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) Right Now?

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GAMB is $13.50, which is $3.67 above the current price. The public float for GAMB is 13.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GAMB on June 15, 2023 was 55.83K shares.

GAMB’s Market Performance

GAMB stock saw an increase of -7.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.10% and a quarterly increase of 1.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.62% for GAMB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAMB stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GAMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GAMB in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

GAMB Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAMB fell by -7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.42. In addition, Gambling.com Group Limited saw 7.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

+87.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gambling.com Group Limited stands at +3.12. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.