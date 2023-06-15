Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX)’s stock price has increased by 36.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. However, the company has seen a 46.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRTX is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FRTX is $12.00, which is $3.65 above the current price. The public float for FRTX is 2.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRTX on June 15, 2023 was 105.67K shares.

FRTX’s Market Performance

FRTX stock saw an increase of 46.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 65.63% and a quarterly increase of 3.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.27% for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.60% for FRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -42.64% for the last 200 days.

FRTX Trading at 47.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.82%, as shares surge +66.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRTX rose by +46.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5890. In addition, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. saw -43.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-310.15 for the present operating margin

+98.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. stands at -303.93. Equity return is now at value -145.40, with -115.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.