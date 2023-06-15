Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) has decreased by -1.71 when compared to last closing price of 67.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Stanley Black & Decker Names Fortune Brands Executive as CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) Right Now?

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FBIN is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FBIN is $70.40, which is $4.37 above the current price. The public float for FBIN is 126.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBIN on June 15, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

FBIN’s Market Performance

FBIN stock saw an increase of -0.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.49% and a quarterly increase of 17.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for FBIN’s stock, with a 14.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FBIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBIN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $84 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

FBIN Trading at 5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIN fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.32. In addition, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. saw 15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIN starting from HACKETT ANN F, who sale 4,835 shares at the price of $65.78 back on Jun 09. After this action, HACKETT ANN F now owns 34,815 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., valued at $318,059 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+39.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. stands at +11.43. The total capital return value is set at 14.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.03.

Based on Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN), the company’s capital structure generated 134.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.29. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.