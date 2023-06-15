Fluor Corporation (FLR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) has dropped by -0.60 compared to previous close of 29.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Is It Worth Investing in Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLR is 2.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is $35.88, which is $6.64 above the current market price. The public float for FLR is 140.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.08% of that float. On June 15, 2023, FLR’s average trading volume was 1.67M shares.

FLR’s Market Performance

The stock of Fluor Corporation (FLR) has seen a -2.06% decrease in the past week, with a 9.78% rise in the past month, and a -2.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for FLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.07% for FLR’s stock, with a -6.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $40 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

FLR Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLR fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.42. In addition, Fluor Corporation saw -15.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLR starting from Dillow Stacy L, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $30.30 back on Jun 07. After this action, Dillow Stacy L now owns 75,929 shares of Fluor Corporation, valued at $606,088 using the latest closing price.

Breuer James R, the Group President of Fluor Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $37.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Breuer James R is holding 41,742 shares at $151,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.00 for the present operating margin

+2.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluor Corporation stands at +1.06. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.26. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Fluor Corporation (FLR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.14. Total debt to assets is 19.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fluor Corporation (FLR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.