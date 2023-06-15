Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has seen a 3.89% increase in the past week, with a 36.74% gain in the past month, and a 19.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for FIVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.60% for FIVN’s stock, with a 7.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71.

The public float for FIVN is 69.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIVN on June 15, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

FIVN) stock’s latest price update

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.77 in relation to its previous close of 75.67. However, the company has experienced a 3.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $75 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

FIVN Trading at 14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +36.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN rose by +3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.42. In addition, Five9 Inc. saw 9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from Burkland Daniel P., who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $75.03 back on Jun 09. After this action, Burkland Daniel P. now owns 109,875 shares of Five9 Inc., valued at $2,400,960 using the latest closing price.

ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, the Chief Financial Officer of Five9 Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $75.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that ZWARENSTEIN BARRY is holding 77,303 shares at $750,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Equity return is now at value -30.20, with -7.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.