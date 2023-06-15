FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FNGR is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FNGR is 26.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNGR on June 15, 2023 was 190.68K shares.

FNGR) stock’s latest price update

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR)’s stock price has soared by 23.91 in relation to previous closing price of 1.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FNGR’s Market Performance

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has experienced a 23.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.72% drop in the past month, and a 34.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.03% for FNGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.42% for FNGR’s stock, with a -43.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FNGR Trading at 2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.23%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR rose by +23.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4795. In addition, FingerMotion Inc. saw -39.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.57 for the present operating margin

+6.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for FingerMotion Inc. stands at -22.14. Equity return is now at value -97.10, with -51.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.