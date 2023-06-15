Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, FNF stock has gone down by -3.29%, with a monthly gain of 0.67% and a quarterly surge of 3.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Fidelity National Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.71% for FNF’s stock, with a -7.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) Right Now?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FNF is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FNF is $44.33, which is $9.68 above the current price. The public float for FNF is 255.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNF on June 15, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

FNF) stock’s latest price update

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.42 compared to its previous closing price of 35.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FNF Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNF fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.93. In addition, Fidelity National Financial Inc. saw -7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNF starting from LANE DANIEL D, who sale 5,531 shares at the price of $37.44 back on Dec 05. After this action, LANE DANIEL D now owns 271,325 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc., valued at $207,053 using the latest closing price.

Shea Peter O Jr, the Director of Fidelity National Financial Inc., sale 13,389 shares at $40.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Shea Peter O Jr is holding 200,642 shares at $546,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Financial Inc. stands at +9.80. The total capital return value is set at -0.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.84. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF), the company’s capital structure generated 65.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.42. Total debt to assets is 5.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.