Examining the Volatility of Danimer Scientific Inc.’s (DNMR) Stock

The stock of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has seen a -9.37% decrease in the past week, with a -2.28% drop in the past month, and a 41.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.14% for DNMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.68% for DNMR’s stock, with a 8.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is $5.94, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for DNMR is 90.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNMR on June 15, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

DNMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) has plunged by -2.28 when compared to previous closing price of 3.07, but the company has seen a -9.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNMR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DNMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNMR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

DNMR Trading at -10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNMR fell by -9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Danimer Scientific Inc. saw 67.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNMR starting from Tuten Scott, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $3.38 back on May 17. After this action, Tuten Scott now owns 356,478 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc., valued at $33,810 using the latest closing price.

Tuten Scott, the Chief Marketing Officer of Danimer Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $4.26 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Tuten Scott is holding 365,210 shares at $42,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-232.89 for the present operating margin

-34.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Danimer Scientific Inc. stands at -337.78. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with -25.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.