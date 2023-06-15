Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 19.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 34.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EVGN is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EVGN is $1.50, which is $0.72 above than the current price. The public float for EVGN is 39.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume of EVGN on June 15, 2023 was 69.27K shares.

EVGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has seen a 34.14% increase in the past week, with a 16.47% rise in the past month, and a 18.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.08% for EVGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.18% for EVGN’s stock, with a 7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2021.

EVGN Trading at 28.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.03%, as shares surge +19.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGN rose by +34.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6246. In addition, Evogene Ltd. saw 11.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1774.03 for the present operating margin

-105.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evogene Ltd. stands at -1590.33. The total capital return value is set at -59.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.31. Equity return is now at value -83.80, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.11. Total debt to assets is 3.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.