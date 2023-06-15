Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) Stock

The stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has seen a -4.42% decrease in the past week, with a 1.88% gain in the past month, and a 3.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for MGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.06% for MGY stock, with a simple moving average of -10.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) is above average at 4.62x. The 36-month beta value for MGY is also noteworthy at 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MGY is $26.96, which is $7.95 above than the current price. The public float for MGY is 179.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.98% of that float. The average trading volume of MGY on June 15, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

MGY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) has plunged by -1.76 when compared to previous closing price of 20.45, but the company has seen a -4.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $32 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

MGY Trading at -3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.11. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation saw -14.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from Walker John B, who sale 7,500,000 shares at the price of $24.26 back on Nov 08. After this action, Walker John B now owns 8,296,077 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $181,950,000 using the latest closing price.

EnerVest, Ltd., the Director of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, sale 7,500,000 shares at $24.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that EnerVest, Ltd. is holding 8,296,077 shares at $181,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.37 for the present operating margin

+73.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stands at +52.27. The total capital return value is set at 59.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.68. Equity return is now at value 59.50, with 34.60 for asset returns.

Based on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 15.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.