Evaluating the Impact of -1.71 Increase on Paramount Group Inc.’s (PGRE) Stock

The stock of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has seen a -4.57% decrease in the past week, with a 4.32% gain in the past month, and a -2.13% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for PGRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.58% for PGRE’s stock, with a -18.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The public float for PGRE is 185.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.54% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of PGRE was 2.32M shares.

PGRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) has decreased by -1.71 when compared to last closing price of 4.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/15/22 that Walmart Reaches Video-Streaming Deal to Offer Paramount+ to Members

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PGRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PGRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

PGRE Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Paramount Group Inc. saw -22.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGRE starting from Behler Albert P., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $4.10 back on Mar 23. After this action, Behler Albert P. now owns 571,812 shares of Paramount Group Inc., valued at $205,050 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Gage R., the SVP, GC and Secretary of Paramount Group Inc., purchase 4,500 shares at $3.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Johnson Gage R. is holding 4,500 shares at $17,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.09 for the present operating margin

+31.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group Inc. stands at -4.93. The total capital return value is set at 2.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.49. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), the company’s capital structure generated 107.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.90. Total debt to assets is 45.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.