Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EPRT is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EPRT is $28.11, which is $3.37 above the current price. The public float for EPRT is 140.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPRT on June 15, 2023 was 811.73K shares.

EPRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) has increased by 0.04 when compared to last closing price of 24.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EPRT’s Market Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has experienced a -1.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.68% drop in the past month, and a 1.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for EPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.30% for EPRT’s stock, with a 5.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $29 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

EPRT Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.34. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. saw 5.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Patten Mark E, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $20.76 back on Jun 15. After this action, Patten Mark E now owns 84,453 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., valued at $20,760 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.64 for the present operating margin

+68.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stands at +46.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.76. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.68. Total debt to assets is 36.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.