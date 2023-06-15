Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86.

The public float for EGLX is 129.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGLX on June 15, 2023 was 197.13K shares.

EGLX) stock’s latest price update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.65 in comparison to its previous close of 0.41, however, the company has experienced a 1.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EGLX’s Market Performance

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) has seen a 1.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.43% decline in the past month and a -26.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.52% for EGLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.65% for EGLX’s stock, with a -37.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGLX Trading at -11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -14.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGLX rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4472. In addition, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. saw -22.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGLX

Equity return is now at value -28.20, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.