Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Stock Sees a-0.47 Decrease

In the past week, ENTG stock has gone up by 3.80%, with a monthly gain of 23.57% and a quarterly surge of 40.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for Entegris Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.32% for ENTG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) is 4355.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ENTG is 147.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. On June 15, 2023, ENTG’s average trading volume was 1.62M shares.

ENTG) stock’s latest price update

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 113.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ENTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENTG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $86 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

ENTG Trading at 29.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +23.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.66. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 72.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from Shaner William James, who sale 14,004 shares at the price of $91.61 back on May 15. After this action, Shaner William James now owns 17,912 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $1,282,906 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill James Anthony, the SVP & CTO of Entegris Inc., sale 4,845 shares at $90.72 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that O’Neill James Anthony is holding 15,588 shares at $439,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.