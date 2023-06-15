Edison International (EIX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)’s stock price has increased by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 67.88. However, the company has seen a -0.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Tesla, PG&E, and 3 More Stocks to Track in California’s Power Crisis

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Right Now?

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83.

The public float for EIX is 381.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On June 15, 2023, the average trading volume of EIX was 1.68M shares.

EIX’s Market Performance

The stock of Edison International (EIX) has seen a -0.77% decrease in the past week, with a -5.63% drop in the past month, and a 0.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for EIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.94% for EIX’s stock, with a 2.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $66 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

EIX Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.43. In addition, Edison International saw 7.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Murphy J Andrew, who sale 22,471 shares at the price of $72.03 back on Apr 05. After this action, Murphy J Andrew now owns 12,989 shares of Edison International, valued at $1,618,645 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edison International (EIX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.