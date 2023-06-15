Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has increased by 0.49 when compared to last closing price of 10.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EC is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EC is $53214.25, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for EC is 221.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume for EC on June 15, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

EC’s stock has seen a -0.48% decrease for the week, with a 11.16% rise in the past month and a 3.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for Ecopetrol S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.25% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

EC Trading at 2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +12.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +25.35. Equity return is now at value 41.10, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.