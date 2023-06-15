Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has seen a 2.60% increase in the past week, with a 3.49% gain in the past month, and a 12.92% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for ECL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.27% for ECL stock, with a simple moving average of 14.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Right Now?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is $181.57, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for ECL is 283.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ECL on June 15, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

ECL) stock’s latest price update

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.91relation to previous closing price of 181.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.60% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Bill Gates Is Ecolab’s Largest Shareholder. He Just Scooped Up More Shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $179 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

ECL Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $172.81. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw 23.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from Peterson Gail, who sale 934 shares at the price of $175.00 back on May 18. After this action, Peterson Gail now owns 1,567 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $163,450 using the latest closing price.

Busch Angela M, the EVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV of Ecolab Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $175.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Busch Angela M is holding 19,680 shares at $525,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab Inc. stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.93. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 124.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.