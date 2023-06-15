ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ECX is $58.40, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for ECX is 288.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for ECX on June 15, 2023 was 137.71K shares.

ECX) stock’s latest price update

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX)’s stock price has dropped by -7.12 in relation to previous closing price of 7.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Power More Auto Displays

ECX’s Market Performance

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has experienced a -7.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 41.47% rise in the past month, and a 42.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.83% for ECX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.81% for ECX’s stock, with a -4.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

ECX Trading at 21.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares surge +41.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX fell by -7.71%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc. saw -8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.81 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc. stands at -43.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.