Douglas Elliman Inc.’s (DOUG) Stock: A -11.59% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, DOUG stock has gone down by -4.35%, with a monthly decline of -12.87% and a quarterly plunge of -17.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.78% for Douglas Elliman Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.59% for DOUG’s stock, with a -32.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) is $4.50, which is $1.86 above the current market price. The public float for DOUG is 67.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOUG on June 15, 2023 was 609.07K shares.

DOUG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) has increased by 0.38 when compared to last closing price of 2.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.35% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOUG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DOUG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOUG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8.50 based on the research report published on February 24th of the previous year 2022.

DOUG Trading at -12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -13.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOUG fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Douglas Elliman Inc. saw -35.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOUG starting from LORBER HOWARD M, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Oct 10. After this action, LORBER HOWARD M now owns 2,876,341 shares of Douglas Elliman Inc., valued at $399,340 using the latest closing price.

Liebowitz Michael, the Director of Douglas Elliman Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $3.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Liebowitz Michael is holding 135,587 shares at $157,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15 for the present operating margin

+18.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Elliman Inc. stands at -0.55. The total capital return value is set at -0.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.58.

Based on Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG), the company’s capital structure generated 53.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.69. Total debt to assets is 25.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.