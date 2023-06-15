Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 12.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) is 13.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DENN is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Denny’s Corporation (DENN) is $14.17, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for DENN is 54.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On June 15, 2023, DENN’s average trading volume was 390.46K shares.

DENN’s Market Performance

DENN’s stock has seen a 3.55% increase for the week, with a 13.74% rise in the past month and a 14.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for Denny’s Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.54% for DENN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DENN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for DENN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DENN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

DENN Trading at 9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +14.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DENN rose by +3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.58. In addition, Denny’s Corporation saw 33.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DENN starting from Myers Gail Sharps, who sale 7,450 shares at the price of $11.52 back on Mar 07. After this action, Myers Gail Sharps now owns 24,868 shares of Denny’s Corporation, valued at $85,825 using the latest closing price.

Verostek Robert P., the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Denny’s Corporation, sale 7,500 shares at $12.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Verostek Robert P. is holding 30,036 shares at $93,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.06 for the present operating margin

+27.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denny’s Corporation stands at +16.37. The total capital return value is set at 18.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.94. Equity return is now at value -115.30, with 11.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.