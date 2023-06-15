Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, DNLI stock has gone up by 5.49%, with a monthly gain of 1.41% and a quarterly surge of 36.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.33% for Denali Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.65% for DNLI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DNLI is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DNLI is $57.62, which is $26.03 above than the current price. The public float for DNLI is 115.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.98% of that float. The average trading volume of DNLI on June 15, 2023 was 734.53K shares.

The stock price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) has dropped by -1.49 compared to previous close of 32.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNLI stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for DNLI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DNLI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $50 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

DNLI Trading at 17.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.89. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc. saw 16.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from Schuth Alexander O., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $28.60 back on May 15. After this action, Schuth Alexander O. now owns 528,691 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc., valued at $286,044 using the latest closing price.

Watts Ryan J., the President and CEO of Denali Therapeutics Inc., sale 24,800 shares at $25.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Watts Ryan J. is holding 2,239,913 shares at $623,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-314.16 for the present operating margin

+93.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denali Therapeutics Inc. stands at -300.56. The total capital return value is set at -32.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.81. Equity return is now at value -40.00, with -27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.47. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.