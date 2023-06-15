Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is 2.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DQ is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is $59.80, which is $17.34 above the current market price. The public float for DQ is 67.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. On June 15, 2023, DQ’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) has increased by 3.14 when compared to last closing price of 40.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DQ’s Market Performance

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has seen a 6.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.16% decline in the past month and a -15.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for DQ.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.97% for DQ’s stock, with a -12.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DQ Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.03. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.05 for the present operating margin

+73.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +39.49. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 21.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.