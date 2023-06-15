Dana Incorporated (DAN) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Dana Incorporated (DAN) has gone up by 9.32% for the week, with a 20.28% rise in the past month and a 18.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.49% for DAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.54% for DAN’s stock, with a 6.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DAN is 2.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dana Incorporated (DAN) is $16.71, which is $0.14 above the current market price. The public float for DAN is 142.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On June 15, 2023, DAN’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

DAN) stock’s latest price update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.00 in relation to its previous close of 16.03. However, the company has experienced a 9.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DAN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DAN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

DAN Trading at 14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +24.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN rose by +9.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, Dana Incorporated saw 7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Aghili Aziz, who sale 35,205 shares at the price of $17.75 back on Dec 01. After this action, Aghili Aziz now owns 3,101 shares of Dana Incorporated, valued at $624,904 using the latest closing price.

Kamsickas James Kevin, the Chairman & CEO of Dana Incorporated, sale 400,000 shares at $17.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Kamsickas James Kevin is holding 354,728 shares at $7,113,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.50 for the present operating margin

+7.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dana Incorporated stands at -2.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.57. Equity return is now at value -13.90, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Dana Incorporated (DAN), the company’s capital structure generated 175.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.69. Total debt to assets is 36.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dana Incorporated (DAN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.