CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is $14.20, which is $5.73 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 80.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBAY on June 15, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY)’s stock price has plunge by -2.92relation to previous closing price of 8.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CBAY’s Market Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has experienced a -9.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.82% drop in the past month, and a -7.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for CBAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.33% for CBAY stock, with a simple moving average of 29.36% for the last 200 days.

CBAY Trading at -11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY fell by -8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.00. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 35.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from McWherter Charles, who sale 21,749 shares at the price of $9.08 back on May 18. After this action, McWherter Charles now owns 15,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $197,387 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Paul T, the General Counsel of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $10.37 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Quinlan Paul T is holding 0 shares at $51,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -151.30, with -59.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.