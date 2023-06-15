Cummins Inc. (CMI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is 13.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMI is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cummins Inc. (CMI) is $255.06, which is $22.07 above the current market price. The public float for CMI is 140.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On June 15, 2023, CMI’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI)’s stock price has plunge by -1.81relation to previous closing price of 238.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that Cummins Is Positive on 2023 as Earnings Fall Short

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has seen a 3.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.11% gain in the past month and a 1.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for CMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.59% for CMI stock, with a simple moving average of 0.49% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought CMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMI rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.87. In addition, Cummins Inc. saw -3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMI starting from Fier Walter J, who sale 3,307 shares at the price of $252.99 back on Feb 22. After this action, Fier Walter J now owns 8,090 shares of Cummins Inc., valued at $836,652 using the latest closing price.

Barner Sharon R, the VP – Chief Administrative Off. of Cummins Inc., sale 5,929 shares at $257.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Barner Sharon R is holding 16,144 shares at $1,524,553 based on the most recent closing price.

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+23.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cummins Inc. stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 16.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41. Equity return is now at value 28.30, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cummins Inc. (CMI), the company’s capital structure generated 93.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.21. Total debt to assets is 27.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

To wrap up, the performance of Cummins Inc. (CMI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.