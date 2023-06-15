Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) has decreased by -26.12 when compared to last closing price of 3.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -35.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) is $6.38, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for CRVS is 41.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRVS on June 15, 2023 was 908.95K shares.

CRVS’s Market Performance

The stock of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has seen a -35.88% decrease in the past week, with a 4.43% rise in the past month, and a 235.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.85% for CRVS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.54% for CRVS’s stock, with a 115.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2021.

CRVS Trading at 19.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.37%, as shares sank -21.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +135.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS fell by -34.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 191.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from Grais Linda, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on May 15. After this action, Grais Linda now owns 10,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,500 using the latest closing price.

Jones William Benton purchase 20,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Jones William Benton is holding 133,773 shares at $15,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.