Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, SBS stock has gone up by 2.49%, with a monthly gain of 2.87% and a quarterly surge of 13.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.95% for SBS’s stock, with a 10.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is above average at 12.92x. The 36-month beta value for SBS is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SBS is $13.12, which is $1.17 above than the current price. The public float for SBS is 338.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of SBS on June 15, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.63 in relation to its previous close of 11.04. However, the company has experienced a 2.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

SBS Trading at 11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.62. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw 7.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +14.15. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.